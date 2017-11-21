Turkish troops, Kurdish militia clash in Idlib

The Turkish army and Kurdish militia exchanged fire Monday in the northern Syrian province of Idlib where Ankara's troops are stationed as observers, the first report of such an incident in the area, state media said.



Kurdish militia fighters fired five mortar bombs at an observation post in Idlib staffed by Turkish troops, the Anadolu news agency said.



In response, the Turkish army fired toward Kurdish militia-held positions around Afrin, it added.



Turkish troops are deployed in Idlib as part of an agreement with Iran and Russia to implement four so-called de-escalation zones in flashpoint areas around Syria.

...