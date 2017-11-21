Putin meets Assad ahead of Syria talks with Turkey and Iran

Russia's Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi ahead of a summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran and a new round of Syria peace talks in Geneva.



The first was in October 2015, shortly after Russia launched its military campaign in Syria to shore up Assad's forces. The Russian intervention has turned the war in favor of Assad.



Both presidents in their comments focused on various peace initiatives in Syria, and Putin said Russia is getting ready to scale down its operation in Syria.

...