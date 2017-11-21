Famine survey warns of thousands dying daily in Yemen if ports stay closed

A U.S.-funded famine survey said Tuesday that thousands of Yemenis could die daily if a Saudi-led military coalition does not lift its blockade on the country's key ports.



Using the internationally recognised IPC 5-point scale for classifying food security, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) said that even before the current blockade, 15 million people were in "crisis" (IPC Phase 3) or worse.



It said famine is likely in many areas within three or four months if ports remain closed, with some less accessible areas at even greater risk.



Famine remained likely even if the southern port of Aden is open, its report said, adding that all Yemeni ports should be reopened to essential imports.

...