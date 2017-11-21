France can play productive role in Middle East: Rouhani

France can play a productive role in the Middle East by taking a "realistic and impartial approach", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.



Rouhani referred to the "adventurism of some inexperienced princes in the region"- an allusion to Iran's arch geopolitical rival Saudi Arabia -- and said France could play a positive role in easing the situation.



France has called on Hezbollah to disarm.



Lebanese government sources told Reuters earlier this month that Hariri was forced by Saudi Arabia to quit because he was unwilling to confront Hezbollah.



Hariri left Saudi Arabia to visit France last weekend and is expected to return to Lebanon in time for Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday.

...