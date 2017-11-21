Sanaa airport 'ready to run' after bombing: rebel govt

Yemen's rebel government announced Tuesday that the country's main international airport was fully functional again, one week after a Saudi-led air strike destroyed the facility's navigation system.



In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the Yemeni government's fight against the rebels.



The Saudi-led alliance last week bombed Sanaa airport, which had been open to only select humanitarian flights amid Yemen's war, in retaliation against a missile launched by the Houthis into Saudi territory.

