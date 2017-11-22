Turkey expects S-400 defense system from Russia in 2019: minister

Turkey expects to receive its first Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles in 2019, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Wednesday, the first time Ankara has given a firm timeline for a deal that has alarmed its NATO allies.



Turkey has been in negotiations with Russia to buy the S-400 for more than a year, a decision seen by Washington and some of its other allies in NATO as a snub to the Western military alliance.



Canikli said Turkey was also in talks with the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium on developing its own missile defense systems, after signing a memorandum to strengthen cooperation between the three countries in defense projects.



Canikli said Turkey received bids last Friday for the production of 500 Altay battle tanks, of which 250 are optional.

...