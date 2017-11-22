Somalia says it requested US air strike which killed 100 militants

Somalia's government said Wednesday it had requested the U.S. air strike which killed more than 100 suspected militants on the previous day to help pave the way for an upcoming ground offensive against Islamist militant group al-Shabaab.



The United States has ramped up operations in Somalia this year after President Donald Trump loosened the rules of engagement in March.



Including Tuesday's air strike, it has reported five strikes in Somalia this month alone.



The Pentagon said the U.S. military would continue to target militants in strikes in coordination with the Somali government.

...