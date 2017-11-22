Migrants sold into slavery in Libya tell of 'total hell'

The North African country has long been a major transit hub for migrants trying to reach Europe.



The Cameroonians flew back to Yaounde on Tuesday aboard a plane charted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as part of a project to return and reintegrate some 850 people.



Sanogo, 22, was one of about 600 Ivory Coast migrants that were returning from Libya with IOM's support. Around 150 people landed in the capital Abidjan on Monday with the rest to be brought home during the week.



Sanogo described Libya as an anarchic country preyed on by bandits where the forces of law and order were involved in human trafficking.



Then a people smuggler promising a path to Europe convinced him to return to Libya.



Not everyone wanted to leave Libya. One woman with an 18-month-old baby said she did not want to return to Ivory Coast.

...