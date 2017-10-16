Militants rob bank, attack church in Egypt's Sinai, 6 dead

Around a dozen Islamic militants robbed a local bank and traded fire with security forces guarding an unused church in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula Monday, killing six people, including three civilians, officials said.



Services at the church were suspended months ago, following a wave of attacks on Christians in Sinai.



The clashes killed three civilians and three guards, and wounded another 15 people, the officials said.



The fighting came less than 24 hours after an Daesh affiliate killed nine soldiers in series of attacks targeting checkpoints across the nearby town of Sheikh Zweid.

