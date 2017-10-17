SDF expects Raqqa victory within days

A United States-backed Kurdish-led force battling Daesh (ISIS) in Syria will be in control of Raqqa "within a few days" after attacking the last militant-held pocket of the city, a spokesman for the force said Monday.



A senior Kurdish commander with SDF in Raqqa said that from Sunday night until the early hours Monday scores of civilians trickled out of the Daesh-held part of the city. The commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said that more than 400 civilians have reached SDF fighters "and are now with us". More civilians are still expected to arrive, he said, adding that 15 more Daesh fighters have surrendered.



The commander added that the SDF was searching for wanted foreign fighters sought by European and other countries.

...