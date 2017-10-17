US strikes kill 'dozens' at Daesh training camps

The US military said Monday it killed dozens of Daesh (ISIS) fighters at the group's training camps in central Yemen, in the first such strikes in the country's conflict.



Locals said the camps, both in Bayda province, were named after prominent Daesh figures: Yemen chief Abu Bilal al-Harbi and former global spokesman Abu Mohamed al-Adnani, killed last summer in a US airstrike.



The US is the only force known to operate armed drones over Yemen, but previous known strikes have exclusively targeted Al-Qaeda.



Daesh, however, has risen to prominence in the country's civil war targeting both army recruits of the government and Shiites, which it considers heretics.

