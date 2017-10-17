Tunisia resists calls to cut public wage bill and subsidies in 2018

Tunisia will not cut public salaries and subsidies for food and petrol next year, a move which may avert protests but sets the country on a confrontation course with its lenders.



Tunisia will stick to a deal with powerful labour unions to increase public salaries in 2018 .



In April, the IMF agreed to release a delayed $320 million tranche of Tunisia's $2.8 billion in loans, on condition that it raise tax revenue, reducing the public wage bill and cut popular energy subsidies.



Tunisia wanted to raise tax revenues by 10 percent in 2018 to 23.5 billion dinars, he said.



Tunisia also seeks to raise GDP growth to about 3 percent next year against 2.3 percent this year.

...