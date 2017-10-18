Kurds face tricky peace in Raqqa

Kurdish groups who led the fight against Daesh (ISIS) in its former capital Raqqa must navigate a complex peace to avoid ethnic tension with the city's Arab majority and to secure critical U.S. aid. The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, which finally vanquished Daesh in Raqqa Tuesday, face a big task rebuilding a city left in ruins by months of intense fighting and heavy airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.



Longer term, Raqqa's political destiny is tied to the wider fate of the war that has shattered Syria into a patchwork of areas over the last six years, including swaths of the north controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia that leads the SDF.



Raqqa was not a target for the YPG earlier in the war but gradually became one as the militia emerged as the main Syrian partner for the U.S.-led coalition.



The SDF used a similar model in the northern Syrian city of Manbij last year after taking it from Daesh.



A Syrian government official forecast trouble ahead for the SDF in Raqqa and other Arab majority areas of Syria.

