Kurds abandon territory as Iraq government forces advance

The Baghdad government recaptured territory from Kurds across northern Iraq Tuesday, making startlingly rapid gains in a sudden campaign that has shifted the balance of power in the country almost overnight.



In the second day of a lightning government advance to take back towns and countryside from forces of the Kurdish autonomous region, Kurdish troops known as peshmerga pulled out of the long disputed Khanaqin area near the Iran border.



Government troops took control of the last two oil fields in the vicinity of Kirkuk, an oil city of 1 million people which the peshmerga abandoned the previous day in the face of the government forces' advance.



Baghdad's military operation has redrawn the map of northern Iraq, rolling back gains by the Kurds who infuriated Baghdad last month by holding a vote on independence.



Most of the advances appear to have come unopposed, with Kurds withdrawing before government forces move in.

...