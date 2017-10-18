Daesh defeated in militants’ Syrian capital Raqqa

U.S.-backed forces in Syria declared victory over Daesh (ISIS) in its capital Raqqa Tuesday, raising flags over the last militant footholds after a four-month battle.



A formal declaration of victory in Raqqa will soon be made, once the city has been cleared of mines and any possible Daesh sleeper cells, SDF spokesman Talal Silo said.



The SDF, backed by a U.S.-led international alliance, has been fighting since June to take the city that Daesh used to plan attacks abroad.



To the west, meanwhile, a military media unit run by Hezbollah said the Syrian army had pushed into the last Daesh districts of Deir al-Zor city after seizing the whole area between the city and Mayadin, which includes the city of Al-Mohsen and the towns of Albuamr, Albuleil and Abed, following a major military offensive.

...