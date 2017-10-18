Iraqi gov't assumes control after Kurds leave disputed areas

Kurdish fighters pulled out of disputed areas across northern and eastern Iraq Tuesday, one day after giving up the vital oil city of Kirkuk -- a dramatic redeployment of forces that opened the way for government troops to move into energy-rich and other strategically important territories.



The vastly outnumbered Kurdish forces, known as the peshmerga, appeared to have bowed to demands from the central government that they hand over areas outside the Kurds' autonomous region, including territory seized from Daesh (ISIS) in recent years.



Kurdish President Massoud Barzani said the evacuation of Kirkuk was forced by "certain people in a certain party," a swipe at his political opponents in the Patriotic Union of Kuridstan, known as the PUK.



The General Command of the peshmerga, nominally in Barzani's hands, went even further, accusing PUK officials of "a great and historic treason against Kurdistan".



Their accusations were grounded in reports that peshmerga divisions loyal to the PUK had abandoned their positions as the Iraqi government forces advanced, though the KDP-aligned divisions also withdrew, in Kirkuk and in other parts of the country.



The Kurdish leadership has been quick to point out that it secured Kirkuk and its oil bounty against Daesh after regular Iraqi forces fled that year.



The PUK did not want to appear opposed to Kurdish independence even though it expressed misgivings over the referendum called by Barzani.

