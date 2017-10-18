Israel carries out 'large-scale' raids on Palestinian media firms

Israeli forces raided Palestinian media offices in the occupied West Bank overnight in what a military spokeswoman Wednesday called a "large-scale operation" against incitement.



The raids came hours after the Israeli government declared that it would not deal with an emerging Palestinian unity government that includes Hamas unless the Islamist group made radical changes.



A Palestinian journalists' union official in the southern West Bank city of Hebron said that the offices of three companies providing production services to Hamas television were closed and equipment and documents seized.



Israel said Tuesday it would not negotiate with a Palestinian unity government that includes Hamas if the Islamist movement does not disarm, recognize the country and renounce violence.

...