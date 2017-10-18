US wants evidence over detained staff to end Turkey visa dispute

A U.S. delegation has asked Turkey for information and evidence regarding consular staff whose detention has led to a diplomatic rift and suspension of visa services, private HaberTurk television channel reported on Wednesday.



HaberTurk said the U.S. delegation which arrived in Turkey this week laid out four conditions to solve the visa crisis, including Turkey providing information about investigations into consulate workers and evidence related to the DEA worker Metin Topuz and the other worker who is being sought.

