US-backed Syrian fighters clearing war remnants in Raqqa

U.S.-backed forces fighting Daesh (ISIS) militants in Syria were removing land mines and clearing main roads in Raqqa on Wednesday, a day after their commanders declared the city was under their control, a spokesman said.



The U.S.-led coalition cautioned that the clearing operations were not finished and that it estimated about 100 militants may still be hiding in the city.



On Wednesday, the spokesman for the U.S. coalition, Col. Ryan Dillon, tweeted that 95 percent of the city is now under full control as clearing operations continue.



In separate offensives, the SDF and the Russian-backed Syrian government are battling Daesh in Deir al-Zor.

