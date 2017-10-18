Thousands in Somali capital march in defiance after attack

Thousands of people took to the streets of Somalia's capital Wednesday in a show of defiance after the country's deadliest attack, as officials said two people have been arrested in connection with Saturday's massive truck bombing that killed more than 300 .



At least three people, including a pregnant woman, are injured after security forces opened fire while trying to disperse protesters marching toward the site of the attack, said police Capt.



According to a Somali intelligence official investigating the attack, an overloaded truck covered with a tarpaulin approached a security checkpoint outside Mogadishu early Saturday.



The driver then passed the phone to the soldiers to speak to a well-known man who vouched for the truck and persuaded soldiers to allow it to proceed into the city, said the Somali intelligence official.



As soldiers questioned the driver, the minivan detonated, the official said.

...