In Damascus, Iran general vows to confront Israel

Iran's military chief warned Israel against breaching Syrian airspace and territory on a visit to Damascus Wednesday, raising tensions with Israel as it voices deep concern over Tehran's influence in Syria.



Gen. Mohammad Baqeri pledged to increase cooperation with Syria's military to fight Israel and insurgents, Iranian and Syrian state media said.



Iranian forces and Iran-backed Shiite fighters, including Hezbollah, have provided military support to Damascus, helping it regain swaths of Syria from rebels and militants.



Israel's air force says it has struck arms convoys of the Syrian military and Hezbollah nearly 100 times during the war.

