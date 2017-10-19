Kurdish forces withdraw to June 2014 lines



Kurdish peshmerga forces have retreated to positions they held in northern Iraq in June 2014 in response to an Iraqi army advance into the region after a Kurdish independence referendum, a senior Iraqi commander said Wednesday.



The territory taken by the peshmerga as it rolled back Daesh was outside the official boundaries of the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government, mainly in Kurdish-populated areas claimed historically by the Kurds.



Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, spokesman of the government's Joint Operations Command, hinted that federal forces could yet be deployed to the remaining pockets of disputed territory still in Kurdish hands.

...