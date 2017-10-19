Land mine kills Syrian star commander

Senior Syrian commander Issam Zahreddine, who led the fight against Daesh in Deir al-Zor, was killed Wednesday in operations against the militant group in Sakr Island, east of the embattled city, a Hezbollah-affiliated media unit reported.



The War Media Center described the brigadier general, 56, as one of the most important field commanders in the Syrian army, saying he was instrumental in breaking a nearly three-year Daesh siege on the city of Deir al-Zor earlier this year.



Zahreddine, who headed the 104 Brigade of the Syrian Republican Guard, maintained a government presence in Deir al-Zor despite the prolonged siege on his forces.

