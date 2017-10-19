Palestinian unity govt must recognize Israel, disarm Hamas: US

A top aide to US President Donald Trump said Thursday that an emerging Palestinian unity government must recognize Israel and disarm Hamas, following a landmark reconciliation deal signed last week.



The statement from Greenblatt was similar to the Israeli government's response this week in which it vowed not to negotiate with a Palestinian unity government that includes Hamas unless the Islamist group agrees to a list of demands.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement signed a reconciliation deal with Hamas in Cairo a week ago aimed at ending a bitter 10-year split.

...