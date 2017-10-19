Turkey's Erdogan calls on mayors to resign, Hurriyet newspaper says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on mayors of three major cities to resign, including the high-profile mayor of the capital, Ankara, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Thursday, in a push to revitalise his ruling party ahead of 2019 elections.



While Erdogan narrowly won the referendum to change the constitution and create an executive presidency, voters in 17 of Turkey's 30 largest cities voted against the change.



Bursa is a city in northwest Turkey.



The mayor of Istanbul has resigned in the last month, as has the mayor of Duzce city in northwest Turkey. The mayor of Nigde city in central Turkey, resigned on Wednesday.

...