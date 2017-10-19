Top Turkish civil society figure held at Istanbul airport: reports

Turkish police Thursday detained a businessman who is one of the country's leading civil society figures, reports said, raising fresh alarm over freedom of expression under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Osman Kavala was detained at Istanbul's Ataturk airport after flying in from the southern city of Gaziantep, the Dogan news agency said.



Kavala is the chairman of the Anadolu Kultur (Anatolian Culture) NGO which aims to overcome differences within Turkish society especially through culture and the arts.

