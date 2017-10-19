France criticises Russian stance on Syria toxic gas probe

France criticized Russia on Thursday for calling into question an international inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.



France, Britain and the United States have accused Syrian President Bashar Assad's government of being behind the attack and the probe is expected to back those claims.



France, under President Emmanuel Macron, has been pushing for closer cooperation with Moscow, especially over Syria, and has said dialogue with Russia on enforcing a 2013 Security Council resolution to prevent the use of chemical weapons in Syria was one of its priorities.

...