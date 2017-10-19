Iraqi Kurds say open to talks after Baghdad military operation

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said Thursday it was open to talks with Baghdad after central government forces seized a swathe of disputed territory from Kurdish fighters.



The advance stunned Iraqi Kurds, who barely three weeks ago overwhelmingly voted for independence in a controversial September 25 referendum that Baghdad branded illegal.



With the retreat of Kurdish forces this week, almost without a fight, Baghdad has restored its control to swathes of territory held by the Kurds since 2013 .



Kurdish forces are now largely confined to their three-province autonomous region in the north.



Baghdad has retaken five oil fields from Kurdish forces in Kirkuk, leaving the Kurds in control of only one in the province.

...