Saudi minister visits north Syria for Raqqa talks

A Saudi official has visited northern Syria with a U.S. envoy to discuss reconstruction of Raqqa, which Kurdish and Arab militias backed by a U.S.-led coalition, captured from Daesh (ISIS) on Tuesday, an adviser to the militias said.



Saudi Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan visited the area with Brett McGurk, the U.S. special envoy to the coalition against Daesh, and met the Raqqa Civil Council said Amed Sido, an adviser to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance.



Saudi Arabia is a member of the U.S.-led international coalition against Daesh, set up in 2014, but no senior officials from Riyadh are known to have visited areas held by coalition allies in Syria.

