Tillerson returning to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travels to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this weekend to engage with two US allies locked in a protracted diplomatic row, the State Department said Thursday.



Tillerson will meet with various Saudi and Qatari officials during the Gulf leg of the October 20-27 trip to discuss the three month old dispute.



Tillerson will also discuss Iran, the conflict in Yemen and counter-terrorism during his meetings in the Gulf, the State Department said.



Tillerson made an unsuccessful attempt to resolve the Gulf dispute during a trip to the region in July.

