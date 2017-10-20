Raqqa fighters prepare for civilian handover

U.S.-backed forces who captured Raqqa from Daesh (ISIS) Thursday prepared to hand the Syrian city over to a civilian authority, with some of their fighters already headed to the next battle.



Inside the city, positions long manned by fighters of the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces were abandoned, though some remained in the central Al-Naim Square.



The SDF battled for more than four months, with U.S.-led coalition support, to capture the city that was once the de facto Syrian capital of Daesh's self-styled "caliphate".



SDF spokesman Talal Sello said two days of mopping-up operations had so far uncovered no additional Daesh fighters, but that interrogations of those who were captured or surrendered during the battle were ongoing.



In Damascus, meanwhile, Iran's military chief, Mohammad Bagheri, met with Syrian President Bashar Assad during a visit to the Syrian capital to set out a joint military strategy, Syria's state news agency reported, a sign of deepening Iranian influence that has alarmed Israel.

...