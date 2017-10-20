Some 100,000 Kurds flee Kirkuk since Iraqi army takeover

About 100,000 Kurds have fled the Kirkuk region for fear of persecution since Iraqi armed forces retook disputed territory after a Kurdish independence vote rejected by Baghdad, Kurdish officials said Thursday.



Central government forces swept into Kirkuk, a multi-ethnic city of more than 1 million people and the hub of a major oil-producing area, largely unopposed Monday after most Kurdish peshmerga forces withdrew rather than fight.



Baghdad's recovery of Kirkuk, situated just outside the KRG's official boundaries on disputed land claimed by Kurds, ethnic Turkmen and Arabs, put the city's Kurds in fear of attack by Shiite paramilitaries, known as Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, assisting government forces' operations in the region.



KRG peshmerga forces deployed into Kirkuk in 2014 when Iraqi government forces fell apart in the face of a lightning offensive by Daesh insurgents, preventing the oilfields from falling into militant hands.

...