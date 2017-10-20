Egypt releases Irish-Egyptian after 4 years detention

Egyptian authorities have released an Irish-Egyptian man who was detained for four years on charges related to a Muslim Brotherhood protest in Cairo in 2013, his lawyer said.



Ibrahim Halawa's release Thursday, announced by Irish lawyer Darragh Mackin, came a month after an Egyptian court acquitted him of charges including murder, arson and illegal possession of weapons. He was tried along with nearly 500 defendants, who received sentences up to life in prison in a mass trial that was slammed by rights groups as unfair.



Irish officials welcomed the news as well, saying the government is working on returning the 21-year old Halawa to Ireland.

...