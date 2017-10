A South Sudanese army commander on trial for his role in an attack on aid workers has been found dead in military custody, an army spokesman said Friday.



Akechak was the unit commander at the hotel on the day of the attack and is one of more than a dozen South Sudanese soldiers standing trial in a military court.



The army spokesman said that in the last hearing, one of the rape survivors who testified said she witnessed Akechak directing the soldiers to raid property at the hotel.

...