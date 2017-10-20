US will not interfere in EU trade with Iran: Tillerson

The United States does not aim to impede European trade and business transactions with Iran despite President Donald Trump's decision last week to decertify the 2015 nuclear agreement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Wall Street Journal.



Tillerson's comments appeared aimed at reassuring the Europeans that Washington is not trying to pressure them into avoiding business with Iran.



Boeing, which was the first major U.S. company to announce a major business venture with Iran, last year agreed to sell dozens of commercial planes to Tehran.

...