Thousands of Somalis gather to mourn bomb victims

Thousands of Somalis prayed in Mogadishu Friday at a symbolic funeral for more than 300 people killed by the country's deadliest truck bombing.



The government conducted mass burials soon after the blast, in keeping with the Muslim practice of interring the dead as quickly as possible.



The bomb attack was the deadliest since Islamist militant group al-Shabaab began an insurgency in 2007 . Al-Shabaab has not claimed responsibility, but the al-Qaeda-linked organisation has increasingly used truck bombs.

