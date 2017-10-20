Eastern Libyan central bank launches its own coins made in Russia

Authorities in eastern Libya will circulate their own coins for the first time to ease shortages of money, a central bank official said Friday, in another sign of disunity in the country that has two rival governments in east and west.



The new coins, made in Russia, will join Russian-made paper currency that has already been issued in the eastern half of the country, which is outside the control of the U.N. recognized government based in Tripoli in the west.



The central bank offices in Tripoli in the west and Bayda in the east both say they are acting neutrally to relieve the crisis.

