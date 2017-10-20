Iran's Guards flex muscle in Middle East despite Trump warning

A week after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a blistering speech about Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the most powerful military and economic force in the Islamic Republic has shown it has no intention of curbing its activities in the Middle East.



In defiance of other world powers, Trump chose in a speech last Friday not to certify that Tehran is complying with a pact to curb Iran's nuclear work and singled out the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing Tehran of destabilizing the region.



The Guards could also target U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria through tens of thousands of loyal Shiite militia fighters without directly acknowledging a role in any attacks.



In early October, an American soldier was killed in Iraq by an explosively formed penetrator, or EFP, a type of roadside bomb which was often used by Iran's Shi'ite militia proxies in Iraq, according to the U.S. military.



Dozens of American soldiers in Iraq were killed and injured by EFPs used by militia groups linked to Iran after the 2003 invasion of Iraq by U.S. forces, according to the U.S. military.

...