Raqqa to be part of 'federal Syria', US-backed militia says

Raqqa will be part of a decentralized federal Syria now the city has been freed from Daesh (ISIS), the U.S.-backed militias that captured it said on Friday, tying its political future to Kurdish-led autonomy plans for northern Syria.



The U.S.-backed SDF, which is led by Kurdish militia fighters and also includes Arabs, captured the Syrian de-facto capital of Daesh's self-proclaimed caliphate this week in a decisive defeat for the group that had ruled over millions of people from central Syria to northern Iraq.



Assad, who is fast regaining territory in Syria's most populous eastern regions with Iranian and Russian military support, has repeatedly said the state will recover all Syria.



The SDF, dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, has established control over swathes of northern Syria in operations backed by the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh, mostly avoiding conflict with Russian-backed pro-government forces.

