U.S. won’t interfere in EU-Iran trade: Tillerson

The United States does not aim to impede European trade and business transactions with Iran despite President Donald Trump's decision last week to decertify the 2015 nuclear agreement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told The Wall Street Journal.



Trump last week adopted a harsh new approach to Iran by refusing to certify its compliance with the nuclear deal struck with the United States and five other powers including Britain, France and Germany.



Tillerson's comments appeared aimed at reassuring the Europeans that Washington is not trying to pressure them into avoiding business with Iran.



Trump alone cannot actually terminate the 2015 agreement, but withdrawal by the U.S. would render it virtually meaningless.

