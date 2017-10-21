Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces took control Friday of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish peshmerga fighters following a three-hour battle, security sources said.



The district of Altun Kupri, or Perde in Kurdish, lies on the road between the city of Kirkuk, which fell to Iraqi forces Monday, and Irbil, capital of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq that voted in a referendum last month to secede from Iraq against Baghdad's wishes.



The Iraqi central government forces have advanced into Kirkuk province largely unopposed as most peshmerga forces withdrew without a fight.



Kurdish officials said tens of thousands of Kurds fled Kirkuk and Tuz to the two main cities of the Kurdish autonomous region, Irbil and Sulaimaniyah.



peshmerga moved into Kirkuk without a fight in 2014, taking over positions left by Iraqi army as it fled in the face of Daesh militants.

