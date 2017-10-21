Raqqa to be part of ‘federal Syria’: SDF

Raqqa will be part of a decentralized federal Syria now the city has been freed from Daesh, the U.S.-backed forces that captured it said Friday, tying its political future to Kurdish-led autonomy plans for northern Syria.



The SDF, which is led by Kurdish militia fighters and also includes Arabs, captured the Syrian de-facto capital of Daesh's self-proclaimed caliphate this week in a decisive defeat for the group that had ruled over millions of people from central Syria to northern Iraq.



Assad, who is fast regaining territory in Syria's most populous eastern regions with Iranian and Russian military support, has repeatedly said the state will recover all Syria.



Speaking in front of a modest crowd of fighters and Raqqa Civil Council members, spokesman Talal Silo reaffirmed the SDF's plan to hand control of Raqqa to the council formed of people from the city, and to hand over internal security to a police force of local recruits.



Silo also said 655 local and international fighters lost their lives fighting Daesh during the four-month battle for Raqqa.

...