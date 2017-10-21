U.S. House to vote on Iran’s missiles, Hezbollah sanctions

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote next week on new sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program and on Hezbollah, senior House Republicans said Friday, seeking to take a tough line against Iran without immediately moving to undermine the international nuclear deal.



The Senate has already unanimously passed a different version of the Hezbollah sanctions bill.



Congressional aides said that, for now, House lawmakers are focusing on clamping down on Iran in other ways such as the missile and Hezbollah sanctions.



In the Senate, a separate effort is underway to amend existing U.S. law to set new conditions for the U.S. role in the pact, although critics said such a plan could violate terms of the deal, formally known as the JCPOA.

