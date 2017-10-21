Israel hits Syrian artillery after Golan fire: army

The Israeli army attacked Syrian government artillery on Saturday after fire across the armistice line hit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and warned it would intensify such retaliation in the future.



The Israeli army said it would retaliate against the Syrian army, regardless of who was responsible for any fire and of whether it was deliberate or unintentional.



Israel has sought to avoid becoming directly involved in the six-year civil war in Syria, although it has systematically responded to fire across the armistice line on the Golan.

...