52 Egyptian police killed in Islamist ambush

At least 52 Egyptian police officers have been killed in an ambush by Islamist fighters near the Bahariya oasis in the country's Western Desert, security and medical sources said Saturday, in a rare flare-up outside the Sinai Peninsula.



Since the army removed President Mohamed Morsi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, extremist groups have increased their attacks on the military and police.



Authorities have been fighting the Egyptian branch of Daesh (ISIS), which has increased its attacks in the north of the Sinai peninsula more than 500 kilometers away from the latest violence.



On October 13, the Egyptian army said six soldiers were killed in a "terrorist" gun and grenade attack on a security post near the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish.

...