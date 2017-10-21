Israel says it will intensify response to Syrian fire

Five projectiles from Syria set off air raid sirens in Israeli towns on Saturday, prompting the Israeli military to say it would step up its response to stray fire from the civil war that has repeatedly spilled over the border.



No damage or injuries were reported in Israel.



The Syrian military said it came under attack in Quneitra province, which sits near the Golan Heights territory that Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War.



During Syria's more than six-year-old conflict, Israel has returned fire, which has repeatedly spilled over the border, including stray shells from fighting among Syrian factions.

