Syrian army takes town from Daesh in Homs : state media

The Syrian army and allied forces recaptured a town from Daesh (ISIS) on Saturday in central Homs province, where the extremists have lost vast territory in recent months, state media said.



With the help of Russian jets and Iran-backed militias, the Syrian army has taken swathes of land from Daesh in central Syria, including in Homs province.



The Russian-backed Syrian army and U.S.-backed Syrian militias are waging separate offensives against the extremists in Deir al-Zor province, bordering Iraq.

...