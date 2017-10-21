Foreigners who joined Daesh faced almost certain death in Raqqa

PARIS: The forces fighting the remnants of Daesh (ISIS) in Syria have tacit instructions on dealing with the foreigners who joined the extremist group by the thousands: Kill them on the battlefield.



The coalition has given names and photos to the Kurdish fighters to identify the foreign militants, who are seen as a threat back home and a burden on their justice systems, according to a commander with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The commander said his U.S.-backed fighters are checking for wanted men among the dead or the few foreigners among the captured.



No country will admit to refusing to take back citizens who joined Daesh, including women and their children.



In Iraq, hundreds of Daesh fighters have surrendered or have been taken into custody, and their families have been rounded up into detention camps. The men are put on trial and face the death penalty if convicted of terrorism charges -- even if they are foreigners.



U.S. Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the coalition, said he had no information about any "high-value targets" among approximately 350 fighters who surrendered in Raqqa in the last days, including a few foreigners.

...