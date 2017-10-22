Roadside bomb kills seven outside Somali capital Mogadishu

Zakariye Abdirisaq, left, who lost both his father and aunt in the bombing, is comforted by his cousin as they stand next to his father's grave, at a cemetery in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)
Thousands of Somalis gather to mourn bomb victims
Thousands in Somali capital march in defiance after attack
Countries send aid to Somalia after bomb kills over 300
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Thousands of Somalis gather to mourn bomb victims
Thousands in Somali capital march in defiance after attack
Countries send aid to Somalia after bomb kills over 300
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE