Egypt's Sisi vows to quash terrorism after police ambush



In his first remarks after a deadly attack on the country's police force, Egypt's president vowed Sunday to press ahead with the country's war against terrorism, secure its borders and hunt down militants.



Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's remarks came nearly 48 hours after authorities officially announced that at least 16 policemen were killed in a brazen ambush by militants southwest of Cairo. Security officials told The Associated Press and other media outlets that the death toll reached 54, making it one of the worst attacks against Egypt's police in years.



Many suggested that the police force had been infiltrated by Islamists given that some security officials said the ambush was carefully planned.

...